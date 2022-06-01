OCEAN BREEZE, Fla. – James “Jimmy” Everett Chandler, 77, of Ocean Breeze, Fla., passed away May 8, 2022.

James grew up in Portland, Maine and was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1963, and Westbrook College class of 1985. James served in the Army National Guard.

James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann (Oddy); his daughter, Michelle Chandler; and his grandchildren, Joshuah, Ollie, and Aaron Korth of Durham, N.C.; his sister, Ann Bean (John), and brother, Stephen Chandler, both of Westbrook, Conn.; nieces Dottie Stott (Chaz), Judy Carlough (Curt), Corrine McCarthy (Dan), Carissa Hessert (Will), and nephews Frank Cook, John Bean (Melissa), and Brian Bean; and too many cousins to count.

He was predeceased by his father, William Chandler, stepmother, Josephine Chandler, mother, Marguerite Davis; sister, Jeanne Cook, and cousin, Lou Hamilton. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

Guest Book