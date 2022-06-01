CONCORD, N.H. – Raymond J. Martineau passed away at Havenwood on May 16, 2022, after a battle with dementia and a short illness.

Born in Rumford, Maine, to Blanche and Joseph Martineau, Raymond was one of 11 siblings. He graduated from Stevens High School in 1950 and joined the Airforce, serving in the Korean War. Upon returning to the US in 1953, he attended Maine Central Institute and met his wife Sandra. The couple returned to Rumford where they raised their family. Raymond worked at the paper mill in Rumford until 1980 when the family relocated to Nashua, N.H. where he worked for Ingersoll Rand until his retirement in 1995.

Known to friends as Curly, he was an avid ski jumper–part of the Nordic ski community that thrived in Rumford in the 40s and 50s. He was a dedicated family man and proud to be married to Sandra for 53 years. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always interested in their activities and pursuits.

In addition to his parents, Raymond is predeceased by his siblings, Emile, Irene, Jeanette, Pauline and his wife Sandra.

Raymond is survived by his children and their spouses Debra and Helmut Rosin, Terrie and Drew Anastasio, Cynthia and Michael Bartlett, Scott and Heike Martineau and Timothy and Polly Martineau; grandchildren Erica, Derek, Andrew, Nicole, Kathryn, Heather, Aaron, Chelsea, Trevor, Cameron and Danielle; as well as 15 great- grandchildren; and his siblings Donald, Marcel, Joanne, Rita, Yevette and Gene.

A private graveside burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations can

be sent to the:

Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation

﻿

