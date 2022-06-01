YARMOUTH – Esther June Hall passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on May 23, 2022.Esther “Mam” was born May 4, 1931 in Oneonta, N.Y. to James A. Hogan and Eleanor Irene Hogan. She was one of six children.Esther and Bill, the love of her life, met while students at Atlantic Union College. They married July 25, 1951 and shared 54 years together.Esther attended Oneonta High School, Oneonta, N.Y. and Atlantic Union College, South Lancaster, Mass. For many years, she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Parkview Hospital, Brunswick, while doing the bookkeeping for the family construction business and raising her family. During football season, Mam enjoyed a pizza while watching the New England Patriots. She loved music, was a skilled pianist and member of the choirs while in high school and college. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, leaving her family with fond memories of her singing to them as children. Mam had an open-door policy for her children, grandchildren and all their friends. Esther was a beloved, long-time member of the Freeport Seventh Day Adventist Church.Esther will be lovingly remembered by her children Barbara Pires and husband, Joe, David and wife, Jennifer, Donald and wife, Bambi, Douglas and wife, Claudette, William F. Hall. Nicole Hall, Crystal Hall, Mark Hodgkins; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Shearer and Marlene Browning. She was predeceased by her husband, William Hall, in 2006; her daughter, Joan Hall-Grover, in 2005, her daughter, Carolyn Hall, in 2021; and also siblings James Hogan, Anthony Hogan and Beatrice Utter. Services will be at the Freeport Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 67 Pownal Rd., Freeport, at 2 p.m. on June 4. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Hall family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Tree Academy’s Worthy Student Fund, at the following address:Pine Tree Academy,67 Pownal Rd.,Freeport, ME 04032

