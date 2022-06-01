HAMPDEN – John Paul Segee, 74, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He was born April 22, 1948 in Dover, N.H., the son of John Frederick Segee Jr. and Eleanora Frances (Latour) Segee.

﻿John grew up in Dover, N.H. and was a 1967 graduate of Dover High School. He had a variety of careers throughout his life but would want to be remembered as a builder more than anything. John was the Vice President of Witcher Construction of Stratford, N.H. in the early 80’s. He then moved to Machias, Maine where he operated his own company building homes throughout the seacoast area. He retired from Community Health and Counseling Services after having a career in social services in both its Machias and Bangor offices. He practiced a variety of healing arts and was a Certified Polarity Therapist, Certified Hypnotist, and a Reiki Master practitioner.

﻿John had numerous hobbies throughout his life. His favorites were cigar smoking, golf, and, when he was younger, hunting and fishing. John’s two favorite places to be were in his workshop working on a project, and at his camp with his partner Deb.

﻿John is survived by his loving partner of 21 years, Debra Black Murray of Hampden; son, Eric Segee and his wife, Rachael of Westbrook; soon-to-be grandson, Theodore Segee; an aunt, Rose Galloway, of Rochester, N.H.; many cousins; and special friends, Fran and Joan Chamberlain of Shelburne, N.H., and their children, Laurie, Amy and Brian. John is also survived by Deb’s son, Camden Murray, of Portland, Ore., and the immediate and extended family members of the Black and Murray families, and special friend, Lloyd Black. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Frances Segee; and former wife, Joyce Segee.

﻿Having spent his life in different areas of Maine and New Hampshire, John’s services will take place in several different communities.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Brookings – Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022 with an hour of visitation before the service starting at 4 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Following John’s services, he will be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, at New St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dover Point Road, Dover, N.H.

