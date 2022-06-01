LEWISTON – Joan M. Savage, 60, passed away on Nov. 1, 2021 surrounded by family after a short and hard battle with cancer. Joan, the second of seven siblings, was born in Skowhegan in 1961 to Albert and Mary “Leona” Savage. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, as well as a loyal and steadfast friend. A lifelong pursuer of knowledge, Joan first graduated with an associate degree in business from the University of Southern Maine. Later in life she earned a teaching degree from Saint Joseph’s College, followed by a master’s from Walden University. Joan was an amazing educator that served the Maine Public School System for many years, her last position was as the STEM teacher for Farwell Elementary which she enjoyed greatly. Joan also served the Lewiston/Auburn community as a circulation assistant at the Auburn Public Library (APL) part-time, a position that her bookworm-soul loved. The family would like to thank both Farwell Elementary and APL for their support of Joan and her family throughout her treatment and passing as it was greatly appreciated. ﻿Joan was predeceased by her mother Mary “Leona” Savage, father Albert Savage; her younger brother Jim Savage; and mother-in-law Geraldine Profenno. She is survived by her daughter Lindsay Profenno, her son Ryan Profenno and his wife Amber Profenno; her beloved grandson Brantley; her ex-husband and friend Richard Profenno, who was her dedicated caretaker in the months leading up to her passing; her brothers George, John, David, Robert, and Ricky Savage; as well as many devoted friends and extended family members. ﻿Joan’s tender heart, warm laugh, calming presence, and listening ear will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her children and friends are devastated by her passing, her absence from their lives is felt deeply and daily.﻿Her family will be hosting a memorial in her honor on Saturday, June 11 from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Freeport Community Library’s Meeting Room. Those who knew Joan are welcome to attend to celebrate and remember her.﻿In lieu of flowers,please send donations to:Auburn Public Library

