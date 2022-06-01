Rita Carolyn Bailey 1920 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Rita Bailey, 101, of Brunswick, died peacefully in her sleep on May 27, 2022 at the Mid-Coast Senior Health Center. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she lived much of her life in the Philadelphia and New York City regions. Although she and her husband moved to Brunswick in the late 1970s. to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. parts of her were always rooted in the city up until the end. She was always very forthright, willing to take charge and was extremely self-sufficient (she was driving until age 99.) She worked for many years as a manager at the American Cancer Society in Brunswick. Upon retirement she dedicated herself to local volunteering opportunities, most notably working to transcribe Civil War diaries, working with the Joshua Chamberlain House and Pejepscot Historical Society. Her work contributed to John J. Pullen’s book The Twentieth Maine: A Volunteer Regiment in the Civil War and many other examinations of Chamberlain’s legacy. She leaves behind daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandson Sam and his wife Aiko and her longtime friends Charles and Priscilla Vaughn – who brought her into their family and who were an important part of her life for over 40 years, right up until the end. Rita is also survived by her beloved Corgi, Sharday. Visiting hours will be held at Brackett Funeral Home on June 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: East Coast Corgi Rescue https://www. eastcoastcorgirescue.org/ or: Mid Coast Humane 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011 https://midcoasthumane.org.

