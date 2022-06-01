BIDDEFORD – Sophia P. Morelli, 31, of Biddeford, passed away May 25, 2022. She was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Dec. 5, 1990, the daughter of Anthony Morelli Sr. and Mary Gikas Hamilton. She moved to Maine as a young child graduating from Greater Portland Christian School in 2009. Sophia furthered her education and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2016.She was employed as the lead server with Fire and Co., where she coordinated events and was loved by many. She went above and beyond in her duties and exceeded all expectations.Sophia enjoyed painting, sketching, writing, reading, going for walks, baking, playing video games, and the company of her cat Pickles. Sophia was fun-loving, vivacious, spunky, compassionate, smart, beautiful, and had a magnetic personality that could attract anyone.She made us all better people. She taught us about validating people’s feelings, being patient, being proactive, not reactive. Her endless conversation and witty spirit always made you laugh. She has touched many lives in a positive way. She will surely be missed!She was predeceased by her father.Survivors include: her mother Mary Hamilton and stepdad Wilfred of Standish, sister Eleni Dall and brother-in-law Joshua of Windham, half-brother Anthony Morelli Jr. and sister in-law Sasha Morelli, half-sister Sasha Morelli, grandmothers, Alexandra Gikas of Portland and Nancy Morelli of Westbrook, niece and nephews, Christianna Braley, Dominic Braley, Kallen Braley, Rocco Morelli and Nico Morelli. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and boyfriend Alex NicholsonVisiting hours will be held Friday June 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Dennett, Craig, & Pate Funeral home 13 Portland Road, Buxton. A 12 p.m., noon, funeral service will be held at the funeral home.Private family burial will be at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. Reception to follow at Dennett, Craig & Pate 13 Portland Road Buxton.Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland217 Landing Road,Westbrook, Maine 04092

