RAYMOND – Walter F. Johnson, 89, stepped into the presence of his Lord on May 30, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Walter was born on Dec. 17, 1932 to James F. and Marjory (Knox) Johnson, both of whom predeceased Walter. Walter was also predeceased by his wife Corrine Ellen (Davis) Johnson, sister Edna (Cassidy) Roach, and granddaughters Delaney L. Johnson and Lauren L. Johnson.

Walter was married to Corrine (Connie) Davis at Woodford’s Congregational Church in Portland on August 2, 1957. Walter and Corrine were married for 64 years until her death in 2021.

Walter is survived by his brothers, William (Christine) Johnson of Englewood, Fla. and Leon Johnson of South Portland, his sisters, Susan Wiemert of Scarborough, Ellen Belanger of South Portland, and Paula (Earl) Harden of Windham; his children, Andrew (Brenda) Johnson of Raymond, Craig (Denise) Johnson of Westbrook and Sarasota, Fla., David (Robin) Johnson of South Glens Falls, N.Y., Mark Johnson of Raymond, Mary (Robert) Champagne of Cranston, R.I. and Karen Johnson of Fort Fairfield; as well as 13 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

Walter graduated from South Portland Schools in 1951. He immediately went to work learning surveying at the H.I & E.C Jordan Company of Portland. Walter went into the service in 1953 and spent 18 months in Germany. After being honorably discharged in 1955 he returned home to attend Portland Jr. College for a year and then went to work for the Phillip D Freeman engineering firm, of Norfolk, Va., helping to lay out the I-95 corridor of the National Highway System.

In 1957 Walter began A CAREER WITH THE Central Maine Power Company in Portland retiring in 1991 after 33 years. He returned as an Independent Consultant to Central Maine Power for several years. Walter along with his wife Corrine were actively involved in the ministries of their church, Spring Hill Gospel for 45 years. They also participated in and supported the ministry of the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Maine regularly for over 50 years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Julliann Dur, Dr. Paul Parker, Dr. Brian Keroack and their staff for the care and kindness extended to their dad, Walter as well as the nurses and staff of Hospice of Southern Maine for their support and care given to Walter and his family.

Visiting hours will be on June 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. A graveside service will be held immediately after at the Brooklawn Memorial Park on 2002 Congress Street, Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

contribution may be

made to the:

Child Evangelism

Fellowship of Maine

