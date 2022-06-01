The annual Taste Walk in Gorham is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

Participants will sample food at village businesses and vote for their favorites. Taste Walk maps are $5 per walker in advance or $7 on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by Young Life Sebago, an independent mission outreach to high school and middle school students in Gorham and Windham. Proceeds will go toward sending students to summer camp.

For more information or tickets, visit sebago.younglife.org.

