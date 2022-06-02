Vote Chenette in county commissioner Dem. primary

To the editor,

Former Senator Justin Chenette is my choice in the June 14th Democratic Primary for County Commissioner.

I’ve seen Justin hustle for eight years in the Legislature, ensuring he was there at just about every community event possible. And not just attending events, but volunteering as a board member of Saco Main Street or various other groups he is a part of. He is present and sets up tables so anyone can talk with him.

Why is that important? It means he is accessible. Justin is the kind of leader who you will see out putting in the hard work every day, not just around election time. You will know what he is working on and more importantly how you can participate. Always pitching in to lend a hand and raising awareness for community needs.

He held over 20 town hall forums as our senator alone. When was the last time our county commissioner held one or held any opportunity for the public to connect about the issues? Justin’s committed to doing monthly office hours.

Advertisement

We need an accessible commissioner who is proactively seeking out your opinion, your voice, your input in the decision-making process. I want a commissioner who works hard for us because public service is their passion. I’m voting for Justin Chenette.

Natalie Ben-Ami

Saco

To the editor,

As we enter Pride Month, we have an opportunity to elect our first Millennial and first openly LGBTQ+ county commissioner here in York County. I’m supporting former Senator Justin Chenette in the June 14th Democratic Primary. We need to change who we elect to this role.

Justin has been a role model in the Legislature for youth and the LGBTQ+ community. He has co-sponsored legislation to ban the dangerous practice known as conversion therapy and pushed to increase state funding for our local schools. He also makes youth feel seen and heard by frequently visiting classrooms to educate around civics and provides annual college scholarships to future leaders totaling over $7,000 between Saco & OOB.

He is endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to electing pro-equality & LGBTQ+ leaders to office, as well as national progressive organizations Roadmap for Progress and Building Bridges for America.

Advertisement

Representation matters. It is important that we elect leaders that reflect the diversity and values of our community. Justin will be a strong voice for equality and equity. Having more diverse individuals elected to office will undoubtedly help yield to better policy outcomes and engagement for everyone.

The decisions made today will impact Maine’s youth later. It’s time for a new generation of progressive leadership to have a seat at the table.

Jake Whitney

Saco

Vote Caterina in HD 126 Dem. primary

To the editor,

I strongly support Jean-Marie Caterina in the House District 126 primary election.

I first met Jean-Marie Caterina when I worked with her husband Geoff MacLean as Scarborough firefighters and later when she and I worked together with the Buy Local Scarborough civic organization. Jean-Marie is a strong supporter and advocate for all facets of Public Safety and a firm believer in the power of local businesses to strengthen the fabric of a community.

I have had the opportunity to have many conversations with Jean-Marie about important local and state-wide issues. We may sometimes approach things with different perspectives, but I admire the fact that Jean-Marie believes that good solutions come through dialogue and listening skills, not just through one-way advocacy positions. That’s not as easy as it sounds, but it sure is needed for the State Legislature to do its job for the people of Maine.

Mike Stephenson

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: