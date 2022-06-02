Zoning amendments hearing

The Gorham Planning Board at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, will hold a public hearing on two proposed zoning map amendments.

The vicinity of South Street to Brackett Road would change from rural and suburban residential district to urban expansion district.

Also, the vicinity of New Portland and Lowell roads would change from rural to suburban residential.

The Planning Department can be reached at 222-1620.

‘Art on South’

The second annual Gorham Village Alliance-sponsored “Art on South” art show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Preble Street Common next to Robie Gym on South Street.

More than a dozen local artists will display their works and will have some available for purchase, said Kathy Garrard, Gorham Village Alliance president. Those attending will have an opportunity to participate in a community painting.

‘Holistic Care’ program

Blanche Alexander of Lakes Region Senior Center has announced that Heather Graves, RN, will speak when the senior center meets at 10:45 a.m. June 15 in the Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn St.

Graves’ topic will be “Holistic Care for Seniors.”

A light lunch will follow the program and the public is invited.

Human trafficking talk

A church group focused on combating human trafficking will meet over a potluck meal and hear from guest speakers at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Summit Community Church that meets at Centerpoint Church, 53 County Road (Route 22).

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 7, 1972, that a testimonial dinner was planned at the University of Southern Maine to honor Gorham High School math teacher Clifford Holden, who was retiring after 30 years in education, the last 19 years in Gorham.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on May 26 that the U.S. public debt was $30,401,585,043,707.47.

