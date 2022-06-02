Kathleen K. Stover 1961 – 2022 ROCKVILLE, Md. – We are sad to share that Kathleen K. Stover passed away unexpectedly at home on May 21, 2022. Kathleen Kimberly Craig was born on Jan. 24, 1961 in Sacramento, Calif. to Virginia “Ginger” (Crumpley) and Melvin Leroy Craig. Although her family were Californians, Kathleen was truly a child of the world having spent her first seven years in Taipei, Taiwan, her next two years in Hawaii. Her experience in Asia impacted her world view and influenced her art and style throughout her life, inspiring her to pursue a lifetime passion for painting and architecture. It also influenced her choice of dogs, Tai and Kage, both full bred Japanese Akitas. She was a daughter of the Pacific, as she lived the next two years in Hawaii, where her father, Mel, continued his foreign service for the military. Upon moving to the mainland Mel, Ginger, Kathleen and her loving, younger brother Bruce settled in Rockville, Md. Kathleen was a high honors student at Rockville High School and participated in basketball and track which began a lifelong love of all sports. Her achievements in high school led to a full scholarship at Rice University School of Architecture in Houston, Texas. In 1984 Kathleen completed her master’s degree and moved to New York city where she worked with the Rockwell Group and was a major contributor to the design of the award-winning Nobu Restaurant in Tribeca. A rising star in her profession with the Rockwell Group, she was an active participant in the exclusive, influential world of the mid-80s downtown art scene. Her experience with this avant-garde milieu also contributed to her future work and influenced her throughout her career. She returned to the Washington DC area and worked with Travis Price Architects. While with Travis Price she worked on cutting-edge designs such as Nick Srisawat’s Tara Thai restaurant franchise and Geoff Dawson’s Velocity Grill at the then, brand new, MCI Center. During this time, she met the love of her life, Timothy Stover. After his proposal at the 1999 All-Star game held at Fenway Park, she married him on Sept. 16, 2000. She joined Perkowitz & Ruth and worked on sustainable designs like the first eco-friendly Walmart and the award-winning Marvin Gaye Park in Northeast Washington DC and the VIP Diamond Club at the Nationals Park. Kathleen continued designing independently including her parents’ unique, Japanese-styled house, Kasumi, in Terra Alta, West Virginia. During this time, she and Tim moved back to Rockville and enjoyed their frequent trips to West Virginia, an annual lengthy visit to Maine and sharing their passion for baseball. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Tim of Rockville, Md.; her father, Melvin Craig of Orlando, Fla.; her brother Bruce Craig and his wife Toya of Upper Marlboro, Md.; Uncle Jim Crumpley of Cerritos, CA and Uncle Skip Crumpley of Bakersfield, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held later this year.

