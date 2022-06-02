PORTLAND – Howard Pedlikin was born May 12, 1939, in Providence, Rhode Island, and passed away May 28, 2022. He was the son of Irving and Sophie Pedlikin. He served in the United States Airforce at Little Rock Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama, Denver, Colorado, Hanscom Air Force base, and Andrews Air Force base.Upon retiring from service, he was fortunate enough to work at Arthur D Little in Cambridge, Massachusetts.He moved on from there to work for Salud of Baltimore, Maryland, on their project, The Big Dig. His group was responsible for safety aspects, and he was promoted to vice president during his time there. He loved the Zakim bridge, a project he worked on in Boston. When the contract ended, he retired and found a wonderful home on Peaks Island, Maine.He enjoyed every day spent there.Howard was an active member at Temple Emunah in Lexington, Massachusetts, and was also involved in many other activities. His favorite was his tour as president of the Greater Boston Youth Symphony, where he accompanied their outstanding youth orchestra to the European countries of Berlin, Prague, and Vienna. He was thrilled to watch those young men and women play and receive such a remarkable reception. For 17 years, he assisted Peaks Island Energy and Tax assistance to raise funds. During that time, he helped raise enough money so that no one was turned down for assistance. He could always be seen fundraising for Loaf and Ladle dinners.Howard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cynthia, their sons, Philip, Joel, and Ira, and his grandchildren, Lena, Ethan, Caleb, Oscar, Jonah, and Noah. He was predeceased by his sister Carole, and their parents, Sophie and Irving.Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 2, at Temple Beth El Memorial Park on Congress Street at at noon. Shiva will be observed from June 2 to June 9.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous