Eric Hummel 1963 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Jonathan Eric Hummel, 59, passed on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Eric was born on May 4, 1963 in Jacksonville, Fla. Brought to Brunswick by his father’s U.S. Navy service, they moved from Spain and Eric started attending Brunswick High School. After the deaths of his parents, Eric left high school, but eventually received his GED and usually found work painting houses. Eric was no stranger to the streets, but enjoyed spending time with others and talking cars. He was stubborn and set in his ways, but cared more than people knew. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Harry Hummel. He is survived by his children, Nina and Jonathan, who he loved very much; his siblings, Cheryl (Michael) and Bobby, who supported and loved him; his niece and nephews; and friends he considered his family all around Brunswick. Eric will be cremated and placed with his parents in Brunswick by his family. If anyone wishes to make a contribution to the services, please contact Funeral Alternatives at (207) 406-4028. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous