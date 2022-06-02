YARMOUTH – A cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on May 22, 2022 at the Yarmouth home of her daughter and son-in-law. Margaret Maloney Hogan, 102, was born on Aug. 21, 1919, to Joseph G. Maloney and Madeline Cronin Maloney. She was raised in South Portland and lived there her entire life until she was 97, when she went to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Ian Sellick.Mum was a devout Catholic, with special devotion to St. Therese. When she was no longer able to go to church, she faithfully watched daily Mass on EWTN. Family was at the heart of her life, and she never missed sending birthday, Christmas or special occasion cards (always with a little money) to anyone who was special to her. Besides her immediate family, that included her many nieces and nephews and friends. She kept the mailman busy!Mum was known to make the best peanut butter fudge ever! She brought it to every family function, where it was eagerly anticipated and quickly consumed. At our annual Christmas Fair, friends would call ahead to order some before it sold out. Always generous and thinking of others, she would make sure to have chocolate milk and Whoopi pies waiting whenever her nephew from New York would visit. Mum loved sweets, and some of her favorites were needhams, Bangor taffy, and her nightly dish of vanilla ice cream. In her own home she always had a well-stocked drawer of candy and cookies and everyone knew just where it was! Her homemade sour pickles were also a huge hit with her family! She loved flowers, especially lilacs and gladiolus, and looked forward to planting her gardens every spring! They were always beautiful! She enjoyed reading, doing the daily crossword puzzle, feeding and watching the birds and “all things chocolate”!When her vision failed and her health declined, we brought her to Yarmouth to live with us for her last five years. Always grateful, she often expressed her love and gratitude for being here. She had wonderful hospice nurses and aides who cared for her with love, kindness and humor. Our special thanks to Donna, Mary and Angie.Margaret was predeceased by her four brothers, Joseph, Edward, Robert and Philip and by her two sisters, Madeline (Minnie) Elliott and Patricia (Patsy) Driscoll, her son, William M. Hogan and her grandson, James M. Hogan.She is survived by her son Larry Hogan and his family, Richard, Erin and Rebecca, her daughter Jackie (Ian) Sellick and their children, Patrick and Matthew of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Elizabeth Sellick Gillan and her husband, Kevin of Yarmouth, granddaughter Jennifer Hogan Campbell of Monroe, N.C. and grandson Jeffrey (B.J.) Hogan of North Carolina. Margaret had 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a dear sister, Mary Jo Storms of Portland.Margaret looked forward each summer to the arrival of her California niece, Terry, and her husband, Brian, who were so devoted to her and loved her dearly. Her nieces, Joanne and Suzanne were so good with their fun visits, always bringing the “needhams” and “Bangor taffy.” No one was more devoted than her granddaughter, Jennifer, who made weekly calls and kept her informed of the family news. They had a special connection! Margaret is also survived by a close, dear cousin, Paul Loring of Portland, sister-in-law, Dorothy Maloney, her daughter-in law, Barbara White of Florida who was more like a daughter and whom she loved dearly.Thank you to all who brought happiness into her life with your calls, cards and visit … you know who you are. Special thanks to Pat C., Lorette, Cathy and Sue for your frequent and always welcome visits, especially over these last five years.Our love and gratitude to our daughter, Elizabeth, who was always willing to step in and help when we needed her. She was cherished by her “Nana”.Mum was deeply loved and will be missed forever!A private, family burial is planned for later in the summer.Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Margaret’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWallker.com.

