CUMBERLAND – Donald E. Jacobsen passed away May 21, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1934 to Johannes and Anna (Mallar) Jacobsen. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School, Class of 1952.

Donald worked for the former Edward C. Jordan Civil Engineer and Surveying Firm for many years. He also worked for several auto dealerships, NAPA Auto Parts, and Val Halla Golf Club in Cumberland. Don’s interests were traveling, boating, fishing, camping, and wildlife.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Johannes and Anna Jacobsen; and his brother Philip Jacobsen. Donald is survived by his wife, Therese (White) Jacobsen; his stepson Donald Seymor and wife Susan.

To share a memory of Donald or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

