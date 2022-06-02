Jennifer Lynn Robinson 1968 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Jennifer Lynn Robinson of Phippsburg passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 31, 2021 at Midcoast hospital. She was born on May 3, 1968, in Bath. She is survived by her brother James Robinson and wife Jennifer of Phippsburg, her sister Martha Gowell and husband Kenny of Phippsburg, and sister Roberta Henry and her husband Tim of Sumner. She was predeceased by her parents Mereen and Janet Robinson, and brothers William “Billy” Robinson, Mereen “Brud” Robinson Jr. and Clifford “Cliffy” Robinson all of Phippsburg. She also had lots of nieces and nephews that she loved very much as well. She loved her friends and family, but most of all she loved her cats who she thought of as her own children. There will be a celebration of life at the Sportsman’s Club in Phippsburg on June 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Town of Brunswick, general assistance They have helped Jenny and also helped with funeral arrangements when she passed and we greatly appreciate their compassion and help

