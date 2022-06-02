POWNAL – Terry Wayne Carter Sr., 74, was called to heaven on May 23, 2022. The son of John Carter and Dorothy Phyllis (Sealey) York, he was born in Pownal on December 17, 1947. Terry was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the United States Marine Corp. He was a police officer with the Town of Freeport for 20 years. While serving as an officer he took great delight in working with the Special Olympics. Terry loved people and could walk right up to a stranger and make them a friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parentsHe is survived by his children Terry Carter Jr., and his wife Katy of Augusta, Matthew Carter and his wife Susan Dunning of Freeport, and Rebecca Carter-Portaluppi and her husband Augusto Portaluppi of Bowdoin, his grandchildren, Dustin Gregoire, Alexis and Emily Carter, Eamon and Anders Dunning, Ariana, Nicolas, & Alyssa Portaluppi, his great grandson Grayson, his sisters Sharon Corley of Arizona, Caroline Smith of Durham, and Mary Beth Patterson of Alaska, and his wife and companion Shirley Cater of Pownal. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service with military honors on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Elmwood Cemetery, Elmwood Rd, Pownal. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Carter family.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Terry’s memory to your local animal shelter to honor his love of animals.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous