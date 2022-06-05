YARMOUTH/PRESQUE ISLE – Burtt Frederick Brown, a prominent Presque Isle businessman, passed away surrounded by his loving family May 28, 2022 at 92 years old in Yarmouth. He was born Oct. 9, 1929, to Leroy E. Brown and Phyllis Wilkins Brown, in Westbrook Maine, and they moved to Presque Isle a year later.Burtt graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1947. He participated in basketball, baseball and bowling. He was also the President of his Senior class. After graduation he attended the University of Maine at Orono. He was a proud member of the Eta Kappa fraternity and made many friends for life. He graduated in 1951 with a degree in Business Administration.In 1951 when the Korean War began, he joined the U. S. Airforce and was stationed at Wheelus A.F. Base, Tripoli, Libya. Many more lifetime friendships were made and he was discharged in 1953. He returned to Presque Isle to enter the family business, Wilkins, Inc. a ladies clothing store that began in 1913 by his grandparents. He became the owner after his parents’ retirement. Burtt, his wife, family and the wonderful clerks ran a successful business for many years! He met his wife Brenda Bunnell at Ginn’s Dance Hall. They were married Feb. 5, 1955, enjoying 67 years of marriage. They have three loving children, Becky, Bruce and Belinda.Some activities that Burtt was involved in are Chairman of the Presque Isle City Council, President of the A.R. Gould Hospital (Now TAMC), President of the Rotary Club, where he received a Paul Harris Fellowship, Director of the First National Bank of Aroostook (later became Key Bank) and the Mark and Emily Turner Library Foundation. Burtt was a 63-year member of the Trinity Lodge Masons #130 A.F.E.A.M of Presque Isle. He was a member of the Anah Shrine in Bangor and Past President of the Aroostook Shrine Club. He was a life member of the V.F.W. and a member of the American Legion. He was a Past President of the Abenaki Club where he enjoyed a few “friendly” games of poker. He bowled for the Abenaki, V.F.W and American Legion for many years. He was a big fan of the New England sports teams. A proud member of A.A. for 40 years, he helped so many people “One day at a time.”In 2000, he moved to Yarmouth to be near his loving family, teaching them to work hard, love their families and cherish life.He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy and Phyllis W. Brown and aunts Joyce Swain and Ardis Holt. Burtt is survived by his loving wife Brenda; and children Becky Brown, Bruce W. Brown (Christine) and Belinda McCrossin; grandchildren, Tiffany Brown (Joe) Brittany Thayer (Nathan), Brooke and Dustin McCrossin and Francesca Elnicki; great-grandchildren Leyton and Greyson Thayer; cousins, Bonnie McKonley, Jane Hunt, Lisa Langley. The family thanks all the great people from Hospice for their caring needs, especially Donna, Angie, Christian and Mary. Celebration of Life will be held on July 9, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Amvets, 148 North Road, Yarmouth.Donations may bemade to the;Shriners Hospitalfor Children516 Carew St.Springfield, MA 01104

