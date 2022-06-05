PORTLAND – Jeffrey Dane Anderson of Portland passed away May 18, 2022 at the age of 70. Jeff was known by many as ‘Big Dawg’. He had a big personality, was very charming and flirtatious. He was very quick witted and a huge jokester with everyone he encountered. He always had a way of brightening everyone’s day, even on his last one.

Jeff’s main love and passion was golf, you could always find him at Riverside Golf Course.

For 15 years Jeff was a crown and bridge technician and started a dental laboratory, Anderson Dental Studio, with his former wife Debbie.

﻿He is survived by his caring sister Marta Perkins and her two children, Jeff’s nieces, Kyla Riggs and Courtney Brice; his only daughter Marissa Kuplinski; former wife Debbie Cook; and many loving cousins and friends.

