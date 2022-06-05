PORTLAND – Nancy Dall, 68, of Portland, passed away at the Maine Medical Center on May 19, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Day; her parents, James and Mary Dall; sister Marilyn “Sissy” Sweeney, and brother Clarence Allen. Nancy is survived by her husband, Jamal Pena; stepson Joshua Pena; brother Bruce Dall; nieces Victoria Moore and Laurie Janson, and nephews Jason Dall, Anthony Dall, Casey Dall, and Sonny Dall.

Nancy’s chosen field of work was in service to others, from caring for the elderly to her most recent position at the family homeless shelter in Portland, Maine. Her fun, funny and loving personality will be very much missed by her family, friends, and work associates.

﻿Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Nancy’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

