GORHAM – It is with heavy hearts that we share that Jeannette E. (Gallagher) Dyer has passed away after a short illness on May 29, 2022. She passed peacefully with her family by her side.

Jeannette was born on Jan. 7, 1938 in Portland, Maine. She attended Portland schools.

Jeannette was a homemaker before beginning her career with the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Portland. She loved her job and the children she got to know over the years at Riverton School, which included next generation of children from years before. The parents would say to their children, “Jeannette was here when I was in school…” She always loved to hear all the memories. Early on in her career she hosted card games for the seniors at Franklin Towers and loved every minute.

Upon retiring from the City of Portland after 40+ years, Jeannette loved spending time with the love of her life, her husband Merle at which time they enjoyed taking rides to Old Orchard Beach, watching the Red Sox, and visiting with family.

Jeannette has left her family and friends with memories that they will carry in their hearts forever. She was loved very much and she loved her family with her whole heart.

Jeannette was predeceased by her husband Merle E Dyer Jr.; her parents Joseph and Frances Gallagher; and her brothers Frank and Richard Gallagher.

Jeannette is survived by her loving children and grandchildren; her daughters Christine Robertson and husband John, Kelly Pemberton and her husband Steve, and her son Richard Dyer and wife Heidi; grandchildren Jennifer Robertson and partner Isaac Elie, Victoria Poto and husband Noah, Eric Pemberton, Austin Pemberton, and Nolan Dyer; as well as great grandchildren Zachary Welch, Lucas Yankowsky, and Henry Poto.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell Hospice House for their compassionate care of our mother during her illness.

There will be a private graveside burial for family at Calvary Cemetery.

To share a memory of Jeannette or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on Jeannette’s behalf to the:

Gosnell Hospice House at hospiceofsouthernmaime.org.

