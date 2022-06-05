WESTBROOK – Jeane A. (Bustin) Dolloff, 81, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Pine Point Center in Scarborough.Jeane was born March 1, 1941, in Portland, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth (Hawkes) Bustin. She attended Westbrook schools and graduated from Westbrook High School. She married Roger M. Dolloff on Jan. 1, 1960. After attending beauty school, Jeane decided to be a homemaker and mom the rest of her life. She had a great business sense and was responsible for performing the bookkeeping as well as placing orders and managing inventory for her husband Roger’s business. She had a particular interest in interior decorating and was skillful in being able to host and plan large family events providing enormous amounts of food and desserts. She was an awesome cook, loved animals, listening to old time country and western music, traveling with friends, and gardening.Jeane was predeceased by both parents; and her husband Roger. She is survived by her son David A. Dolloff of Westbrook; sister Dorothy Hillock of Old Orchard Beach; nieces Melinda Hillock of Paxton, Mass., Melody Hillock of North Palm Beach, Fla.; grandnephew Seneca Hillock-Lonstein of Paxton, Mass.; lifelong friends Nancy Curit of Portland, Marcia Edgton of Casa Grande, Ariz., Janice Gower of Raymond; and several cousins.Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland.

