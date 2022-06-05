PORTLAND – John Dee Hammonds, Sr., 100, died peacefully on Friday May 20, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portand. He was born on Sept. 19, 1921 in Hopkinsville, Ky. to John C. and Rebecca J. (Baker) Hammonds. He was one of six children.John joined the Navy on July 23, 1940 at the age of 19. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor (Fort Island) from October 1940 to May of 1943, where he fought courageously during the Japanese attack on the island on Dec. 7, 1941. Over the next few years he was assigned to several Blimp Squadrons across the country. His final assignment was here in Casco Bay, which is where he met and fell in love with Doris ( Dory) A. Merrithew. They married and started a family in Cape Elizabeth and finally settled in South Portland. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on July 21, 1946. He worked for Couri Pontiac on Forest Avenue until April of 1947. He then was hired by Maine Central Railroad on Nov. 8, 1947. He worked at Union Station in Portland and then at Rigby Yard in South Portland until he retired on Sept. 22, 1982. After his retirement he moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where he spent several years enjoying the fun and sun before moving back to Maine to be closer to family. He was a highly respected life member of the veterans of Foreign Wars for years where he developed many long and meaningful friendships. He will be dearly missed. He also was an avid sports fan. He watched all of the New England teams faithfully. He also enjoyed watching golf. He especially loved teasing Phil Mikelson. When there were no games on he would watch all of the old cowboy shows and movies. He also would never miss the annual showing of the movie ‘Tora Tora Tora” on Dec. 7th, saying it was the most true to life. John was predeceased by his wife Dory; his parents; and five siblings. He is survived by his son John and wife Marlene (Haskell) Hammonds of Ormond Beach, Fla., his daughter Bonnie (Hammonds) Perry and husband David of Portland; two grandsons, Joseph W. Grabarz and wife Kristina (Richio) of Cumberland, and Anthony W. Grabarz of Gray. He also left behind three beautiful great-grandchilden. A celebration of John’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern (front dining room) located at 33 Allen Ave., Portland.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous