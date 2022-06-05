POWNAL – Dora joined her beloved grandson Ethan Ward and the Lord after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 31, at her home in Pownal, surrounded by her loved ones.Dora was born in Middletown, Conn. to Harry and Louise (Jones) Jewett. She grew up in Cumberland, Maibe with her father and stepmother Hilda (Burrows) Jewett and ten other stepsisters and brothers; as well as her biological brother Larry Jewett and biological sister, Anita Jewett (Wiers). Dora graduated in 1974 from Greely High School.She leaves behind her soulmate, Peter Wiers with whom she had been married to for the past 15 years. She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Ward and her partner, Perry Picard, and her grandsons Jacob and Kyle Ward all of Pownal, and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her stepchildren Pete and his wife Nicki Wiers and their daughters of Topsham, Chris and Max Bangs and their son of Windham, Nicole and Ethan Keary and her daughter of Raymond, and Travis and his wife Ashley Wiers of Steep Falls; her brother Larry and his wife Wendy Jewett of Biddeford, and sister Anita Wiers of Windham. She also leaves behind her “soul sister” Kathie Farrington of Freeport; as well as several nieces and nephews and numerous other family and friends. Dora was known for her tender heart and her willingness to give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She worked at Hannaford for over 20 years where she bonded with many co-workers and customers, bringing a smile to everyones face.Dora was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Louise (Jones) Jewett; and her grandson Ethan Ward.A graveside service at Elmwood Cementary will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a cancer research facility or charity of their choosinging

