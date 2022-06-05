OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Frank S. Leahy, 85, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on May 25, 2022 at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough. Steve, as he was more commonly known, was born in Biddeford on Oct. 24, 1936, the son of Eugene F and Irene F (Tanguay). He attended Biddeford Schools.

Steve joined the Marines at age 17 and served during the Korean War from 1953-1956. He later joined the Coast Guard and served during the Vietnam War from 1961-1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 57 in Old Orchard Beach. Steve married Mary Leighton in 1962. They later divorced but remained friends.

Steve retired from the US Postal service in 1998 after 20 years of service. He also was a barber and welder in his earlier years. After retirement, he leased a parking lot in Old Orchard Beach for the summers and did small snowplowing jobs in the winters.

Steve is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Susanne and Mark Delisle of Scarborough and Sandra (Sam) and Jeffrey Ventura of Westwood, Mass.; as well as his sister, Anita Greenblatt of Old Orchard Beach. He was particularly proud of his six grandsons, Craig (and his wife Julie) Delisle, Scott Delisle, Caleb Delisle, Seth Delisle, Daniel Ventura and Andrew Ventura.

He also leaves behind his partner Anna Warren of Scarborough, and two dear friends, Sam Speirs and Don Smith.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Farino and his staff at MMP Scarborough for their care prior to 2020 and to the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough, particularly the staff of Unit C for their care since 2020.

A graveside service will be held on July 8th at 11 a.m. at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home. The full obituary can be found at https://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com/obituary/frank-leahy.

If desired, donations

may be made to the:

Frank S. Leahy Memorial Scholarship

Biddeford High School

Attn: Development Office

18 Maplewood Ave.

Biddeford ME 04005 or:

﻿Residents Fund

Maine Veteran’s Home

290 US Route One

Scarborough, Maine 04074

