YARMOUTH/EL CAJON, Calif. – Captain David R. MacKinnon, USN (ret.) Captain David R. MacKinnon, 72, passed away on May 25, 2022, after having Prostate Cancer for 12 years.

At the age of 18, David joined the U.S. Navy in April of 1968 and retired in August of 1998 after various sea and shore assignments, including Commanding Officer of the USS Kinkaid. Medals include the Legion of Merit (three awards), the Navy’s Meritorious Service (three awards), Vietnam Service and Kuwait Liberation.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Wilmoth) MacKinnon; son, David Jr., daughter Ann; and granddaughters Sadie and Moira.

He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Ruth (Chamberlain) MacKinnon; sister Judith and husband Edward Ustic. He was loved by brothers Bobby (Jane O’Conor), Billy, and favorite Uncle Bobby Chamberlain as well as many other family members.

Two services and receptions will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday June 3, 2022, at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, California, officiated by Rev. Greg Batson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street in Yarmouth, officiated by Rev. Kate Dalton.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign David’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Horizon Fly Fishing

Adaptive Outdoor Education Center

“David MacKinnon Scholarship Program”

6027 Village on the Green #130 Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

Honor Flight Maine-

“David MacKinnon”- https://www.honorflightmaine.org/donations

