CUMBERLAND – Bruce Flanigan, 72, of Cumberland, peacefully passed away on May 30, 2022 surrounded by his family.Born in Casco to Carlton and Olive Flanigan, Bruce graduated in Casco High School’s class of 1968. Bruce then attended the University of Southern Maine while also running an Electrical business. Bruce soon discovered he was passionate about helping others and pursued a career in Law Enforcement. Bruce graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy on January 10, 1977 as a Maine State Trooper.﻿Bruce patrolled the Gray area before being assigned to Interstate 295. While working the Interstate, he helped Channel 13 (WGME) doing the early Morning Road Conditions during inclement weather. Bruce finished his career with the Maine State Police as Sergeant in the Troop K Division. Early on in his career, Bruce met his wife Julie, who was a dispatcher for the Maine State Police. Together they went on to have two children and would spend the next 41 years together. Bruce put family first, always, and was a dedicated father. Bruce was a strong, kind, loving, proud and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family. ﻿Bruce was also passionate about Car Racing. He spent many days in his younger years racing his own cars with his brothers at the local speedway. Bruce’s favorite pastime was Nascar and he always looked forward to attending the Nascar races at Loudon Motor Speedway with his best friend Paul Dunham. ﻿After retiring, Bruce spent several years as President of the Cumberland Farmers Club and was active in the Maine State Troopers Retirement Association. ﻿Bruce was predeceased by his mother Olive Flanigan and father Carlton Flanigan; as well as his brother Jeffrey Flanigan. Bruce is survived by his wife of 41 years Julie Flanigan; a son Christopher Flanigan and his wife Jennie Sparks-Flanigan, a daughter Jennifer Flanigan; his brother Wayne Flanigan and his wife Linda Flanigan, his sister Deborah Flanigan, his sister-In-law Debra Kierstead and her husband Robert Kierstead; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net ﻿In lieu of flowers,the family is asking that donations be made to:The Maine Retired Troopers Organization PO Box 1 East Winthrop, ME 04343

