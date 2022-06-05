BANGOR/DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Howard Berg, 93, died peacefully June 1, 2022 in Deerfield Beach, Fla. He was born July 3, 1928, in Bangor, the son of Abraham L. and Lena (Siegel) Berg.

Howard was raised in Bangor and graduated from Bangor High School, Class of 1946. Following graduation, he attended the University of Maine at Orono graduating with a Bachelors of Science degree. He then served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he attended Tufts Dental School and graduated in 1958.

After being set up on a blind date by one of childhood friends, he met and married Norma L. Weiner and they settled in Bangor where Howard practiced dentistry for many years. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in August.

Howard was a loyal member of Congregation Beth Abraham in Bangor, Young Israel of Sharon, Mass., and Young Israel of Deerfield Beach.

Howard loved everything to do with the water: beginning as a lifeguard and swim instructor in his youth to boating, fishing, swimming and spending many summers at Green Lake. He was incredibly creative and handy, fixing almost anything and crafted wooden toys for his grandchildren through the years.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Norma are his sons, Michael and his wife, Debbie of Stamford Conn., Steven and his wife Cindi of Portland, David and his wife Susie of Sharon, Mass.; five grandchildren, Adam, Benji, Kayla, Shifra and Doni; and a great-grandson, Jonah; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Berg Bassman.

A graveside funeral service was held Friday, June 3, 2022, with Rabbi Noah Cheses and Rabbi Chaim Wilansky officiating. Interment was in Beth Abraham Cemetery, 109 Severance Drive, Bangor.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Those who wish to remember Howard in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the:

Beth Abraham Synagogue

145 York St.

Bangor, ME

