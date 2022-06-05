WINDHAM – Debra L. Godin, 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 after a long illness with early onset Alzheimer’s disease with family by her side. She was born in Portland to Lewis V. and Virginia A. (Libby) Crabtree in October of 1961. She attended Portland High School and graduated in 1980. In her youth she worked at Health-Tex and Happy Wheels and spent her free time at the rink with her friends. Her passion for roller skating transitioned into her family. After the birth of her identical twin daughters, Erica and Nicole, and her youngest daughter, Amanda, she became a daycare provider. She remained a daycare provider for most of her career. She spent her life caring for children. She was a kind hearted, loving lady. In 1993 Debra married the love of her life, Louis D. Godin. She unofficially adopted his fraternal twins, Darrell and Christy, and loved them as her own. As a large family, they took day trips to the beach, wildlife parks, car shows and enjoyed camping. Most of all she enjoyed doting on her nine grandchildren, Jordan Canfijn, Raychel Fogg, Jacob Hamby, Vanessa Crosby, Joshua Hamby, Christopher Fogg, Callie Fogg, Olivia Godin and Roman Godin. Her grandchildren will always remember her as Gigi, and Debra was proud of the name the children gave her. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by his parents, Joseph and Helen Godin; daughters, Erica Hamby, and her husband Matthew of Windham, Nicole Crosby and her husband Adam of Freeport, Amanda Fogg and her husband Chris of Windham, Christy Beeler and her husband Jason of Otisfield; son, Darrell Godin and his wife Laine of Oakland; brother, Darryl Crabtree of Portland, sister, Roxane Price and her husband Timothy of Virginia; nephew, Christian Price, niece, Samantha Price; many extended family members and her lifelong friend, Donna Ellwood and her children Alicia, Henry and Shelby. She was predeceased by her parents. A visitation will be held, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd, where a funeral will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022. Burial at Mayberry Cemetery, Park Rd., Windham will immediately follow the funeral service. To express condolences, or to participate in Debra’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. ﻿

