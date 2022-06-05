MOUNT VERNON – A proud and independent Mainer who insisted on living on his own terms, Matt, 73, died May 31, 2022. Born July 28, 1948 in Portland, Matt was the middle son of Corriston “Bud” and Ruth “Pat” Sharp. As a kid, Matt ran the streets of Yarmouth, where academics took a distant backseat to art, music, and hooliganism. As he “matured,” Matt rebuffed convention, often landing himself in hot water. Matt’s family believes it is now safe to inform the Yarmouth Police Department that Matt placed that jack-o-lantern on the cruiser’s dome light in 1965. After graduating from North Yarmouth Academy (’67), Matt attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst (’71) where he found his professional calling: architectural landscape design. At heart, Matt was an artist, and in his landscape design work, he could blend his artistry with his love for the natural world, his creativity, and his extraordinary eye for detail. He also used these skills in designing and personally crafting four of his homes.Matt opened “Aucocisco Nurseries” in North Yarmouth in 1982. Entrepreneurship suited his core value system: independence, accountability, the reward of an honest day’s work. And conveniently, it allowed him to leverage the exquisitely cheap labor of his sons Erek, Phil, and Adam. (It was on a cold and rainy April morning, unloading bristly juniper bushes, his three boys decided careers in business and law would resonate with them more soundly.) From 1988-2018, Matt put his artistry to use again, running the popular model train business “Train and Trooper.” Matt also loved youth athletics. After helping to introduce lacrosse to the Cumberland/North Yarmouth community, Coach Sharp led the 1996 Greely Boys Lacrosse Team to the program’s first State Championship. As part of his legacy, he arranged for the conservation of his property “Sharp’s Field” with the Town of North Yarmouth. He took pride in the enduring relationships he built over the 30+ years in the sport. In later years, Matt enjoyed exploring the rural byways of Maine, keeping an eye open for raw materials that he could use in his next project. Many of you knew Matt: he was the guy who knocked on your door to inquire about the pile of granite on your property (or the antique car in your barn). His chattiness was legendary. Matt and his wife Nancy recently designed and built their dream home in Mount Vernon, replete with impeccable stone walls and park-like grounds. The two were deeply committed to each other and to a comfortable home, where all were welcomed. Any visit was met with a smile, a hug, and a non-judgmental ear.Matt cared deeply about his family, a word that he defined broadly. He always had enough love to spread generously. He will be greatly missed.Matt is survived by his children Erek and wife Amanda, Phil and wife Lisa, Adam and wife Laurel; his loving wife Nancy Hilton Sharp, and her children Zoie Leavitt and husband Shawn, Dean Smith, and Angie Ferrell; his former wife Martha Johansen and her children Elizabeth Placey and husband Glenn, Sam Bull and wife Lam; his brothers Theodore and wife Sharon, and Jonathan and wife Belinda; and his 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored.A celebration of life will occur this summer.At the family’s request,memorial donationscan be made to:Greely Lacrosse BoostersPO Box 33Cumberland, ME 04021Funds will support the advancement of the game from which he derivedso much joy

Guest Book