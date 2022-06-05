NEW GLOUCESTER – A Cornville woman crashed her truck into a telephone pole Saturday night, snapping the pole in half and blocking the road.

Chantell Marie, 45, was driving north on Bennett Road when she failed to negotiate a corner, crashed into a ditch and struck the pole, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:15 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash involving a telephone pole, with the wires blocking the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies from the sheriff’s office, as well as New Gloucester Fire and Rescue, responded to find the pole broken in half.

Marie’s Toyota Tacoma sustained extensive damage, but the airbags deployed.

After an investigation, Marie was charged with operating under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The road remained closed until Central Maine Power came to replace the pole. It had reopened by Sunday morning.

