This week’s poem, Meg Stout’s “Aftermath,” shows us a season’s rushing cusp, as well as its effects on the living. I love this poem’s description of the onslaught of change, and how it ends in a startlingly intimate encounter with another creature.

Stout’s poetry has recently appeared or is forthcoming in publications such as Cimarron Review, Guesthouse, North American Review, Zócalo Public Square and the Portland Press Herald. A graduate of the MFA program at Warren Wilson College, she lives in the Midcoast.

Aftermath

By Meg Stout

It rained so much

the spring was starless.

Nights lightless, tied

with strange song.

I wanted safety—

something washed out

in all that wet.

Pollen pooling

along gutters

eddied down

to meet the grass.

Not the same person

or series of persons

I was becoming. Arrested

chipmunks dove

for dry cover, cardinals shook

their drenched wings.

I held a nuthatch:

talons circling fingers

as she steadied

one side then the other

until her grip

transcended stunned.

She considered me,

mouth open.

I had

never seen

a bird’s tongue.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Aftermath” copyright © 2021 by Meg Stout, is reprinted from in North American Review. It appears by permission of the author.

