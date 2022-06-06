‘Caravan of Dreams’

Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble, in association with the Desert of Maine Center for Arts and Ecology, will present the enchanting fantasy “Caravan of Dreams” outdoors at the Desert of Maine in Freeport through June 26. Contributed / Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble

Exhibits/Galleries

“Cosmopolitan Stylings of Mildred and Madeleine Burrage”: Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland. To visit, see mainehistory.org for admission fees, timed ticketing and latest COVID policies. On view to Sept 24.

Ed Douglas Solo Exhibition: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, through July 2, greenhutgalleries.com.

“Hey Handsome!”: masculine works of rugged attire and accessories, through June 26, Maine Craft Portland, 521 Congress St., Portland, shopmainecraft.com.

“Our Working Waterfront”: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. On view through July 10. meetinghousearts.org.

Paint Pals: Ryan Adams, Rachel Gloria Adams, Bee Daniel, Kelly Rioux & Spenser Macleod: Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 15.

“Sensing Place”: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland.

“Small Pieces of a Great Whole” by Ashley Page: Space Gallery window gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 18, space538.org.

Works in Watercolor by Randy Eckard: through June, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Nationally renowned Maine watercolorist.

Friday 6/10

Brunswick ArtWalk, Music, Fun: 4-7 p.m., Downtown Brunswick, Maine Street, brunswickdowntown.org.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday from May-September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

“Petite Maman”: June 8-11, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Brunswick. Drama, fantasy, $9-$10, eventbrite.com.

Thursday 6/16

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”: presented by The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Suite 0321, Brunswick. $9-$10.

Movies in the Park: “Spiderman: No Way Home”: 7:30 p.m., Nathaniel Davis Park, 68 Pleasant St., Brunswick, third Thursday in June and July. Free.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making,” through Sept. 18. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Work by Cole Caswell and Carol Eisenberg, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, through June 25, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday for timed, 45-minute guided tours and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for self-guided sunset tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Ongoing

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Classic Broadway: digital on-demand through June 10, pay-what-you-can. portlandsymphony.org.

Jammin’ in June Concert Series: 1 p.m. Saturdays in June, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, free outdoor show for all ages.

PortFringe Performance Festival: 6-11:45 p.m. June 13-18, featuring roughly 70 performances at venues around Portland’s East Bayside. $15-$30, portfringe.com.

The Portland Bach Experience: through June 12. Tickets and schedule at portlandbachexperience.com.

Friday 6/10

Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick.

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5: 7 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $30-$35, eventbrite.com.

DJ Tish Dance Party: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com.

Electrified: An Evening With Mavy: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Fiona Apple: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Richard Nelson Imaginary Ensemble | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Saturday 6/11

Girl Power!: 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5: 7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $30-$35, eventbrite.com.

Dave Gutter Solo Acoustic Benefit: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $18-$21, stlawrencearts.com.

Le Bon Truc: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Jonathan Richman: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $30, space538.org.

SixFoxWhiskey: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. All must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test (home tests NOT accepted). portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Tail Light Rebellion: 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers & The CARS: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Lulu Moss: 9 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Sunday 6/12

Bach & Beer: 2 p.m., Foulmouthed Brewing, 15 Ocean St., South Portland. Free, portlandbachexperience.com.

Thursday 6/16 

“Forte: A Benefit for the Portland Symphony Orchestra”: 7 p.m., Halo At The Point at Thompson’s Point, Portland. Musical performances from seven PSO musicians, portlandsymphony.org.

American Chop Suey: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Mutlu: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Friday 6/17

Magic 8 Ball Summer Solstice: 7 p.m., Munjoy Hill, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$18, stlawrencearts.org.

Slygo Road!: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com.

Autumn Hollow: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Lampland: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Sunday 6/19

Mount Eerie: 6 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, Bath.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Caravan of Dreams”: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in June, outdoors at Desert of Maine, 95 Desert Road, Freeport. World-premiere fantasy about a girl who must save her city from mysterious dark forces, ziggurattheatre.org.

“Shrek The Musical”: through June 19, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, tickets at lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421.

The Sound of Music”: through June 25, Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. Tickets at msmt.org or 725-8769.

“That’s Life: Comic & Poignant One-acts”: 7:30 p.m. June 10-11 and 17-18, 4 p.m. June 12 and 19. Presented by Freeport Players at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10-$20 at fcponline.org.

Ongoing

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

