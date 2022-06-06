‘Caravan of Dreams’

Exhibits/Galleries

“Cosmopolitan Stylings of Mildred and Madeleine Burrage”: Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland. To visit, see mainehistory.org for admission fees, timed ticketing and latest COVID policies. On view to Sept 24.

Ed Douglas Solo Exhibition: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, through July 2, greenhutgalleries.com.

“Hey Handsome!”: masculine works of rugged attire and accessories, through June 26, Maine Craft Portland, 521 Congress St., Portland, shopmainecraft.com.

“Our Working Waterfront”: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. On view through July 10. meetinghousearts.org.

Paint Pals: Ryan Adams, Rachel Gloria Adams, Bee Daniel, Kelly Rioux & Spenser Macleod: Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 15.

“Sensing Place”: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland.

“Small Pieces of a Great Whole” by Ashley Page: Space Gallery window gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 18, space538.org.

Works in Watercolor by Randy Eckard: through June, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Nationally renowned Maine watercolorist.

Friday 6/10

Brunswick ArtWalk, Music, Fun: 4-7 p.m., Downtown Brunswick, Maine Street, brunswickdowntown.org.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday from May-September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

“Petite Maman”: June 8-11, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Brunswick. Drama, fantasy, $9-$10, eventbrite.com.

Thursday 6/16

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”: presented by The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Suite 0321, Brunswick. $9-$10.

Movies in the Park: “Spiderman: No Way Home”: 7:30 p.m., Nathaniel Davis Park, 68 Pleasant St., Brunswick, third Thursday in June and July. Free.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “At First Light: Photographs of Maine Artist Studios and Homes,” by Walter Smalling, through Aug. 21; “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making,” through Sept. 18. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Work by Cole Caswell and Carol Eisenberg, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, through June 25, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday for timed, 45-minute guided tours and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for self-guided sunset tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Ongoing

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Classic Broadway: digital on-demand through June 10, pay-what-you-can. portlandsymphony.org.

Jammin’ in June Concert Series: 1 p.m. Saturdays in June, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, free outdoor show for all ages.

PortFringe Performance Festival: 6-11:45 p.m. June 13-18, featuring roughly 70 performances at venues around Portland’s East Bayside. $15-$30, portfringe.com.

The Portland Bach Experience: through June 12. Tickets and schedule at portlandbachexperience.com.

Friday 6/10

Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick.

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5: 7 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $30-$35, eventbrite.com.

DJ Tish Dance Party: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com.

Electrified: An Evening With Mavy: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Fiona Apple: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Richard Nelson Imaginary Ensemble | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Saturday 6/11

Girl Power!: 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5: 7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $30-$35, eventbrite.com.

Dave Gutter Solo Acoustic Benefit: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $18-$21, stlawrencearts.com.

Le Bon Truc: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Jonathan Richman: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $30, space538.org.

SixFoxWhiskey: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. All must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test (home tests NOT accepted). portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Tail Light Rebellion: 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers & The CARS: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Lulu Moss: 9 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Sunday 6/12

Bach & Beer: 2 p.m., Foulmouthed Brewing, 15 Ocean St., South Portland. Free, portlandbachexperience.com.

Thursday 6/16

“Forte: A Benefit for the Portland Symphony Orchestra”: 7 p.m., Halo At The Point at Thompson’s Point, Portland. Musical performances from seven PSO musicians, portlandsymphony.org.

American Chop Suey: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Mutlu: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Friday 6/17

Magic 8 Ball Summer Solstice: 7 p.m., Munjoy Hill, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$18, stlawrencearts.org.

Slygo Road!: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com.

Autumn Hollow: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Lampland: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Sunday 6/19

Mount Eerie: 6 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, Bath.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Caravan of Dreams”: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in June, outdoors at Desert of Maine, 95 Desert Road, Freeport. World-premiere fantasy about a girl who must save her city from mysterious dark forces, ziggurattheatre.org.

“Shrek The Musical”: through June 19, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, tickets at lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421.

“The Sound of Music”: through June 25, Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. Tickets at msmt.org or 725-8769.

“That’s Life: Comic & Poignant One-acts”: 7:30 p.m. June 10-11 and 17-18, 4 p.m. June 12 and 19. Presented by Freeport Players at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10-$20 at fcponline.org.

Ongoing

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

