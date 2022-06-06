FALMOUTH

Yard sale at OceanView to benefit residents’ assistance fund

OceanView at Falmouth will hold a gigantic yard sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, both inside and outside Lunt Auditorium, at 74 Lunt Road. A special sale preview will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, for a $10 fee and free.

The event is open free on Saturday and featuring furniture, art, jewelry, fine china, glassware and more. Masks are required inside. The sale benefits the Residents’ Assistance Fund to ensure that residents can remain at OceanView.

BRUNSWICK

Second Friday art fest’s season opener on Friday

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Second Friday Brunswick season opener will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, featuring a variety of artists selling and displaying art on the street and inside and outside local businesses, as well as musical and theater performances taking place throughout the evening within Brunswick’s downtown district.

The series will continue on the second Friday of each month through September.

For more details, go to brunswickdowntown.org, email [email protected], or call 729-4439.

GORHAM

Great Maine Bike Swap is Sunday at USM

The Second Great Maine Bike Swap will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the USM Field House, University of Southern Maine, at 43 Campus Ave., Gorham campus.

This consignment-style bike sale provides patrons with access to affordable bikes of all shapes and sizes. Bike seller drop-off is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the same locale.

Have a bike to sell? Go to bikemaine.org/2022-great-maine-bike-swap-bike-seller-registration to get more details.

There is a $5 per-bike fee for sellers, and a $5 entrance fee for everyone age 12 and over. Cash is encouraged for admission. USM students can attend for free with ID.

HIRAM

Author John Babin to speak about Longfellow

The Maine Historical Society will sponsor a visit John Babin, author of the children’s book “The Village Blacksmith” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Great Ossipee Museum of Hiram Historical Society, formerly Mt. Cutler School, at 20 Historical Ridge. A business meeting will precede the talk at 1:30 p.m. during which the Hubert Clemons Award for Outstanding Service to the Town of Hiram will be awarded.

Babin will speak about Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s association with Maine, the poet’s inspiration for Hiawatha from visits to his War-hero grandfather’s home in Hiram – Wadsworth Hall – and other Maine influences.

The program is free and open to the public and held on the ground floor of the museum, which is wheelchair accessible.

For more details, call 207-615-4390.

FREEPORT

Park announces nature program lineup for June

Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park will offer the following nature programs at 2 p.m. at 426 Wolfe’s Neck Road:

• Guided Wildflower Walks will be held Wednesday and again Monday 6/13;

• A “Secrets of the Shore” one-hour program will be held Thursday, detailing the secrets of life in the salt marsh, mud flats, gravel beach, and rocky shore;

• Take a leisurely “Stroll with the Ranger,” on the accessible White Pines Trail with a knowledgeable guide on Friday;

• Take a one-mile walk along the Casco Bay Trail on Saturday;

• Participate in an Osprey Watch anytime from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday opposite Googins Island

All outings meet at the benches by the second parking lot, and are about one hour long, weather permitting. Free with park admission.

For more details, call 865-4465.

FREEPORT

Freeport Players presents evening of one-acts in ‘That’s Life’

The Freeport Players will present “That’s Life: Comic & Poignant One-acts,” an evening of adult themed, one-acts that include “Mere Mortals,” six one-act comedies by David Ives, “The Love Course” by A.R. Gurney, and “Powder Room” by W. Massey. The director is Linda Duarte.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and again June 17 and 18. There will be two 4 p.m. matinees, one of June 12 and the other June 19. Shows are at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport.

Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 or under, available at fcponline.org. Tickets will also available at the door at $22 for adults and $12 students.

Meetinghouse rules as of May are that COVID vaccination proof or negative test, and masks, are required for all audience members. Rules may change closer to show time. Information will be available on the Meetinghouse website and at fcponline.org.

PORTLAND

Middle school’s annual 5K race Saturday

Lincoln Middle School’s annual “School’s Out 5K” will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at 522 Stevens Ave. This fun community race is the primary fundraising event of the Lincoln Parent Teacher Organization, which works with families, faculty, staff, and students to support programs that enrich the learning environment and foster academic excellence and cultural diversity.

T-shirts will be awarded to the first 150 registrants. Awards will be given for winners in a variety of categories, including fastest runners, fastest Lincoln students, rising 6th graders, and bragging rights for the fastest Lincoln faculty.

Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. for bib and warm-up with Mr. Murph. This year the funds will also directly sponsor students to run for free.

The event will immediately be followed by a celebration with music and awards.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/Portland/LincolnSchoolsOut5K.

To donate a prize, gift card, or event sponsorship, please contact Amy Jaffe at [email protected]

OGUNQUIT

All-day street festival to celebrate town’s anniversary

The town’s “BonAire!” 40th anniversary, canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will be celebrated with an all-day street festival Saturday on Shore Road.

Festivities will include live music all day on a Shore Road stage, an artisan craft fair in the adjacent Jacobs Lot, and the transformation of a school playground into an impressive circus entertainment venue for the family.

The music kicks off at 10 a.m. with the Charles Greenwood Trio, followed by sets from the Stages of Ogunquit (featuring acts from Ogunquit Playhouse, Leavitt Theatre, The Front Porch, Jonathan’s and MaineStreet), and The Dirt Boys. The Mallett Brothers Band will play at 4:30 p,m.

Shore Road from its intersection with Route 1 to the entrance to Jacobs Lot, as well as Jacobs Lot, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The celebration ends with fireworks on the Main Beach, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

For the most up-to-date details, visit ogunquit.org/bonaire-a-celebration-of-ogunquit/ .

KENNEBUNK

Museum’s new exhibition opens Tuesday

The Brick Store Museum’s new exhibition, “What a Relief: The Art of Salley Mavor” opens Tuesday at 117 Main St. Viewing is during library hours – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Award-winning artist Salley Mavor has spent four decades developing her signature style and working methods, carving out her own niche within the children’s book world and the fiber art community. Her work ranges from three-dimensional sculptural illustrations to satirical political commentary in stop-motion videos.

The exhibition at the museum is the first retrospective of Mavor’s lifetime of work. The exhibition runs through Sept. 11.

For more details, visit brickstoremuseum.org for updated hours and directions. Admission is $5 per person and free for museum members.

