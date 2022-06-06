The purpose of this letter is to endorse the candidacy of Walter (“Gerry”) Runte for Representative of Maine’s District 146. I have had the pleasure of serving with Gerry on York’s Energy Steering Committee. That experience revealed his integrity, leadership, and competence. Gerry always contributes his best thinking, even when he knows it may be something hard to hear. If legislating is about testing ideas, then he will be a valuable asset in Augusta.
Gerry’s co-chairmanship of York’s Climate Action Plan Steering Committee best demonstrates his leadership skills. His leadership resulted in timely completion of the climate action plan and its overwhelming approval by the voters. His accomplished career in the public utility and renewable energy industries uniquely qualify him to help guide Maine’s energy transition and climate change preparation policy. I have also witnessed how deeply he cares about our region’s economy, livability, and natural environment.
Susan Covino
York
