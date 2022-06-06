I am writing in support of Barbara Bagshaw for House District 106 on the eastern side of Windham. I’ve lived here for nearly three decades, and in recent years, I’ve felt like I’m living in the 1770s: taxation without representation. Our reps may have lost sight of who works for whom. Barbara Bagshaw gets it and fully intends to bring our voices to Augusta.

She will help get Maine back on track, protect our civil liberties and advocate for common-sense solutions to the issues we face. She brings a breath of fresh air to the political scene in Windham. I am delighted to have the opportunity to support this capable, competent and intelligent candidate.

Ingrid LeVasseur

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: