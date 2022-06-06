AUGUSTA — No charges will be filed in connection to a state Route 3 crash that killed an Augusta man Friday.

Stephen Moore, 31, was killed Friday morning when his Mazda pickup truck collided head-on with a Mazda SUV being driven by Donald Chimera, 73, of Augusta, on state Route 3 near the North Country Harley-Davidson store.

Police believe Moore’s vehicle crossed the centerline of Route 3, Augusta Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully said Monday. He said no charges will be filed as a result of the crash.

Maine State Police reconstructed the crash and the Augusta Police Department investigated it.

Chimera and a passenger in his vehicle, Donald Moody, 76, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to Lully.

The crash took place around 9:50 a.m. Friday and shut down a portion of Route 3, from Bolton Hill Road to Weeks Mills Road, until about 12:30 p.m. That portion of Route 3 is also U.S. Route 202 and known as North Belfast Avenue.

Officers directed traffic around Togus Pond to state Route 105, with eastbound traffic exiting Route 3 at Bolton Hill Road and westbound being diverted to Weeks Mills and Ward roads.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: