For me, Dwight Deckelmann is the right choice for SAD 51. As the parent of a graduating senior, second grader and future kindergartener, Dwight understands our schools’ past and present and is invested in their future. He is committed to helping SAD 51 schools continue to provide an excellent education for all students that prepares them for a diverse world, ensuring facilities meet the evolving needs of our community and supporting teachers and staff. Cumberland voters, please join me in voting for Dwight Deckelmann on June 14.

Anneke Hohl

Cumberland Foreside

