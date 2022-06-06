North Yarmouth is changing. We cannot halt the population and traffic increases. We can, however, plan for it and direct it. We need new energy, new ideas and a new willingness to assess the community’s needs and present positive solutions.

Fortunately, we have younger individuals who are eager to devote the time to listen to community members and find solutions that have mired our community for the past three years.

Please support new thinking and vote on June 14 for Haile, Berry, Perrin for Select Board and Candura for School Board.

Rob Wood

North Yarmouth

