Army National Guard medical detachment changes hands

The Maine Army National Guard Medical Readiness Unit (MRU) held a change of command ceremony May 7 at the 240th Regional Training Institute in which Lt. Col. Jonathan Bausman handed over command of the detachment to Capt. Frederick Looper.

Bausman said he was impressed with the unit’s professionalism and hard work to complete their mission of maintaining a medically ready force and prepare units for deployments and other missions. He also commended the unit for their flexibility and adaptability during the COVID pandemic.

“I was privileged to oversee very dynamic training events during my time as commander and I’m excited to see our unit continue to provide high quality care to soldiers,” noted Batsman, who was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal for his command tour.

Commissioned in 2007, Bausman attended medical school at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 2009. He completed his pediatric residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania, during which time he drilled with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Since returning to Maine in 2012, Bausman has practiced at Central Maine Medical Center, the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, and is now a general pediatrician at Intermed Pediatrics in Yarmouth.

Looper originally enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1989 as a medical specialist and later attended flight medic training before serving four years in Fort Carson, Colo., both in a hospital environment as well as with the 571st Medical Company, an air ambulance unit. He left the service after his active tour but later reenlisted in the Maine Army National Guard as a combat medic in 2002, deploying to both Iraq and Afghanistan with Brewer’s B Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain). Looper went on to complete his nursing degree at the University of Southern Maine and commissioned into the Nurse Corps in 2012. He now serves as an emergency room nurse at Portland’s Mercy Hospital. Looper resides in Wells.

