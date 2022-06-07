SANFORD – Sylvia Ann Brochu, 86, formerly of Sanford and Springvale, Maine, passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022, at Paragon Village Assisted Living in Hackettstown, N.J. She had lived there since 2013 after the passing of her husband Rene on Nov 30, 2012. Prior to that she lived with Rene in nearby Long Valley, N.J., since 1986.Sylvia was born in Sanford, daughter of the late Emilien Beaudette and Irene (Gonneville) Beaudette.Sylvia graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1953, and then married Rene at Notre Dame Church in Springvale, on May 21,1955. They remained happily married for 57 years.Sylvia moved with Rene from Sanford to Fairfield, Conn., North Olmsted, Ohio, Upper St Clair, Pa., and Long Valley, N.J. Sylvia was a wife, homemaker, mother and a grandmother who spent numerous, loving hours with both Adam and Jason. Sylvia was a member of Our Lady of the Mountain Roman Catholic Church in Long Valley, N.J.Sylvia is survived by two sons: Bob (wife Amy) of Long Valley, N.J., and Greg of Phillipsburg, N.J.; two grandsons: Adam of Arlington, Va., and Jason of Long Valley, N.J. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 8, at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, located at 29 Winter Street in Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

