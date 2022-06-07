SINCLAIR – Richard E.LaBreck peacefully passed away on May 31, 2022 at the age of 78 at the House of Comfort in Presque Isle, ME with his wife and daughter in-law by his side. He was born on July 12,1943 in Keene, New Hampshire the son of Elmer and Jeannette LaBreck of Ashuelot, New Hampshire. He was a resident of Standish on Sebago Lake before living in Sinclair for the past 20 years.He owned his own drywall business in Buxton, Maine for about 20 years. After deciding he wanted a change he got licensed to sell insurance and did so for Mutual of Omaha. This is where he excelled, he was honored from his hard work and dedication and won the Top Sales Award for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont in 1992. He continued to sell insurance for another 10 years afterwards.In 2002, Dick fell in love with his home on Long Lake in Sinclair. His love for the outdoors drove him to become a member of the St. Agatha ATV club right away upon moving into Sinclair. He was also a Fourth degree member of the 1943 counsel of the Knight’s of Columbus. He loved spending time with his family in God’s country. He was always thrilled to go hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and just exploring nature. Among all these hobbies his real passion was fishing which he shared with his wife, three sons, and his five grandchildren. He fished many different bodies of waters during his time on earth. He loved trolling fly rods in early spring or all those trophy sized three-eight-pound landlocked salmon and trout. His favorite sound was that of a screaming fly rod and the dance the salmon provided when they jumped out of the water. But, most of all he cherished passing the rod onto his family and letting them have the thrill and exhilaration of reeling in the fish and catching it. His knowledge of fishing was vast and superseded most, but for him, he thrived on teaching his family all about fishing. He genuinely just enjoyed being out on the water enjoying the spectacular views of nature that God created for everyone to enjoy.﻿Dick was a jokester and always had a new joke to tell. Everyone that knew him loved him for his way of being able to brighten any moment by laughter and smiles. God’s purpose for Dick was to be able to make anyone laugh and just be happy. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Five of the seven of his great-grandchildren even inherited his red hair. He was a family man above all and his most joyous moments were watching his family laughing and being surrounded by love.﻿He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years Judith Labreck and their three sons: David LaBreck and his fiance Maritza Belfore of Hookset, New Hampshire, Brian and Jennfier LaBreck of Standish, Maine, and Timothy and Patricia LaBreck of Howland, Maine; five grandchildren; Justin LaBreck, Katelyn Ross, Nicholas LaBreck, Emily LaBreck and Samantha LaBreck. As well as seven great-grandchildren.﻿The funeral service will be July 1, 2022 at 10am at St Joseph’s Church in Sinclair.Condolences may be sent to http://www.michaudfuneralhomes.comDonations in lieu of flowers should be sent to the House of Comfort in Presque Isle, ME,Paradis’s Cancer Fund, or St.Agatha’s ATV club.

