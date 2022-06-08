PORTLAND – Anchina Chea Vickery Bugden, 83, passed away at her Portland home on June 3, 2022.

Anchina was born on Oct. 19, 1938 in Battambang, Cambodia to Lap Chea and Ngiem An.

Her rich life spanned the globe. Before settling in Maine in the 1970s, she had lived throughout Southeast Asia, France, and Canada. She was fluent in Khmer, English, French, Laotian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese.

She had charmed French President DeGaulle in Cambodia. He whispered to her, “You are beautiful.” She beguiled Peter O’Toole while he was filming Lord Jim in 1965. Among her friends were linguist, Noam Chomsky and photojournalist, Dith Pran.

In 1980 she received a telegram from France stating that 24 members of her family had escaped the brutal Pol Pot regime in Cambodia and were safe in a UN refugee camp in Aranyaprathet, Thailand. With her persistence and Senator George Mitchell’s help, her family arrived in Portland within months. She then used those skills in working for the Refugee Settlement Program assisting an estimated 75 Cambodian Refugee cases.

She and her husband, Steve welcomed at least 90 immigrants to their sprawling farmhouse in East Deering, some stayed for a few nights and others for years. They came from 12 countries and four continents.

Anchina established several businesses in Portland: The Battambang Asian Market, which was the first Maine Cambodian market; Personal Touch Nail and Skin Care Salon; and Anchina’s Nail and Skin Care.

She was one of 15 women featured in “Remarkable Maine Women,” a publication of the 2020 Bicentennial of Maine’s Statehood recognizing the achievements of women of the past 200 years. She also was featured last February in Maine Seniors magazine in an essay, “The Amazing Life of Anchina Bugden.”

And she was amazing. Amazing in beauty. Amazing in grace. Amazing in love. She was royalty.

She also ruled the kitchen using lemongrass, curry paste, ginger and Thai basil. “Combination, combination!” was her mantra. Every dinner was like a holiday celebration!

Her entrances into any room were dazzling. She exuded regal stature usually wearing silk, gold, and flowers along with her perfect smile.

﻿

“She walks in beauty,

like the night

Of cloudless climes

and starry skies;

And all that’s best of

dark and bright

Meet in her aspect

and her eyes;

﻿

And on that cheek, and

o’er that brow,

So soft, so calm,

yet eloquent,

The smiles that win,

the tints that glow,

But tell of days in

goodness spent,

A mind at peace with

all below,

A heart whose love

is innocent!”

﻿

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bugden of Portland; three sisters, Bandol Meas and Amara El, both of Portland, and Ung Ker and husband, Luc Ker of Lowell, Mass. Anchina is also survived by her daughter, Anchalina Thurlow and husband, Gregg Thurlow of Scarborough. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Michaela Thurlow; and her great-grandson, Forrest Hopkins of Dunwoody, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews, who all adored her.

Anchina’s family would like to thank Dr. Leslie Bradford and Dr. Christopher Darus, and the Staff at MMP Women’s Health Division of Gynecologic Oncology for the extraordinary care and compassion that she received during the past 10 years.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, located on 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

There will also be a Cambodian Buddhist Celebration on Sunday, June 12 at the Watt Samaki Cambodian Buddhist Temple, located on 128 Nippen Rd., Buxton from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Guest Book