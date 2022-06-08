Lloyd D. Lowell 1929 – 2022 SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. – Captain Lloyd D. Lowell, 93, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away May 17, 2022. He was born in Houlton, the son of Earl F. and Alice Arndt Lowell of Parker Head, Phippsburg. He graduated from Morse High School (Bath) and Maine Maritime Academy. Following service with the U.S. Navy during the Korean crisis, he married Lorraine Skolfield and they moved to New Jersey. He was employed for 32 years by United States Lines, Inc. achieving the rank of Captain. Upon retirement, they became snowbirds spending their summers in Parker Head, and winters in Sun City Center, Fla. Lloyd was a member of the Masons, Shrine, and the Scottish Rite. For many years, he volunteered at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. Additionally, he was past president of Cliff Club, the Parker Head one-room schoolhouse where his mother taught. He was predeceased by his son, Mark R. Lowell and daughter-in-law, Linda Shea Lowell. He is survived by his wife Lorraine; daughter, Eini Lowell (James Ammeson), sons David and Brian Lowell; and three grandchildren. At the request of the deceased, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cliff Club, c/o Joan Chrane, Treasurer 616 Parker Head Rd. Phippsburg, ME 04562

Guest Book