Cynthia J. McCarty 1965 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Cynthia J. McCarty, 57, of Thomas Point Road, died Friday June 3, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Bath on Feb. 5, 1965, a daughter of Bernard L. and Elsie M. (Mugnai) Johnson. Cindy graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1983 and would later attend University of Maine, Augusta. She was employed at Robinhood Marine Center where she met her late husband Joe, and Georgetown Pottery. She loved animals, crafts, pottery, sailing and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Burleigh Preston; mother and father; and husband, Joseph S. McCarty. She is survived by three daughters, Jessica L. Morrison (Jeff) of Georgetown, Jennifer Filippone (Giovanni) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and Jamie Johnson (Jared) of Smithfield, N.C., and their sister, Sonya Elwell (Nate) of Freeport, Fla.; one stepdaughter, Amber Howe-McCarty of San Francisco, Calif., one stepson, Jasper McCarty of Sausalito, Calif.; one brother, Michael Preston, seven sisters, Karen Griffin, Marie Foster (Milo), Susan, Alice Quinn, Frances Hlavaty, Donna Johnson Moran, Betty Johnson (Randy Lang); nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration will be held Friday June 10, at the Bath Elks Lodge at 4 p.m. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Humane Society 5 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011 or Morse High School All Sports Boosters 10 State Rd., Box 262 Bath, ME 04530

