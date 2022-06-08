PORTLAND – Darrell Gordon Miles, of Windham, died May 26, 2022.

He had several medical issues that he had dealt with for years. He was quiet, yet, a gentle kind soul. He loved children, dogs, books and music. His two dogs (Jimmy and Lady Dog) were his world.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Karen; father, Robert; and brother, Dale, who he knew he would be reunited with his brother in Heaven.

He is survived by his loving family, brother, Dennis, half-siblings David and Barbara; nieces Crystal, Michelle, and Courtney, and nephew, Dustin.

