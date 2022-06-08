GORHAM – Carl E. Pike, 82, of Gorham, passed away peacefully June 1, 2022 at home with family by his side.

He was born in Portland, the son of Alice and Elmer Pike. Carl graduated from Gorham High School and served in the Army thereafter. He worked for local postal services for many years until retirement.

Carl was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Lois Pike, and survived by a son, Rick Lockwood and four daughters, Lauren Lockwood, Jennifer Parsons, Sandra Steeves and Michelle Pike; and 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Earl Pike.

A burial service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham on June 13 at 11 a.m. by Dolby, Blais & Segee. To express condolences or to participate in Carl’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

