KENNEBUNK – Christopher James Gardner, 62, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, at Gosnell House, in Scarborough, after a brief illness.

Chris was born in Durham, N.Y. on Feb. 7, 1960, the son of James William and Joan (Earle) Gardner. He was raised in Kennebunk and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1978. Chris was a stellar athlete, participating in cross country running, wrestling and baseball. His sparkling blue eyes and mischievous grin helped make him an affable friend to many during his life.

He remained a sports enthusiast for all his life with the ability to recite/recall sports statistics and scores for just about every sport. He enjoyed watching any and every game with his Dad and two sons. Chris always loved the beach, running and racing in a few marathons and cooking. He began his restaurant career as a prep cook at the White Barn Inn in the mid 1970s. He went on to pursue that passion for cooking and graduated from FIT with a degree in hospitality management. Chris worked for several notable restaurants including The Ritz Carlton and Marriott Hotels.

Chris loved music though could not carry a tune. As was with all of his family members, he loved the Beatles and could recite every lyric and loved to challenge people about which Beatle was the vocalist.

Chris was predeceased by his mother, Joan Gardner; his two brothers, Stephen and Michael, and his sister, Catherine McBride.

He is survived by his father, James W. Gardner of Kennebunk; and his sons whom he adored, Wyatt and Garrett of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend, Meg Dempsey, who has been his steadfast companion and advocate for the last few years. Chris would often joke that it was the long and winding road that led her back to his door.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Chris’ Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

