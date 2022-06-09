Peter Warren 1956 – 2022 FREEPORT – PeterWarren, 65, of Freeport, died May 29, 2022 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family and partner Julie listening to Jerry Garcia playing “I Shall be Released.” Peter had been bravely fighting pancreatic cancer and respiratory complications from his cancer treatments, and even during this time, continued to live each day to the fullest with a voracious appetite for all the world had to offer. Peter grew up in Exeter, N.H., the son of the late John and Nancy Warren. His father was a mathematics teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy and his mother a director of special education programs for southeast New Hampshire. Peter graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1978. From an early age, Peter had a real interest in buildings, design and construction. As a boy, after the school day, you would often find him near a construction site, intently watching the work. After a few years living and managing construction projects in Colorado, Peter settled in Freeport. He worked for many years for HP Cummings before starting his own company, Warren Construction Group in 1999. Peter was an innovator. His company is known for combining the best traditions of Maine craftsmanship with new construction designs, materials, and techniques. Among his many projects are the new Friends School of Portland, a dining center at Kents Hill School, an athletic facility at Hebron Academy and numerous family homes throughout Maine. The Roux Center for the Environment at Bowdoin College, recipient of a U.S. Green Building Certification Platinum Award in 2018, was one of Peter’s proudest accomplishments in his long career. Peter was a big gentle bear of a man whose huge heart and gregarious spirit warmed all around him. Generous and kind, Peter always saw the best in people and had a personality so magnetic that people were naturally drawn to him. Seeing those that he helped succeed and prosper was one of his greatest pleasures. Peter measured his success in life not by how many buildings he constructed, but by the number of lives he touched, and people he watched grow and flourish under his mentorship. Peter had many interests and was passionate about all of them. He loved Maine and everything about it – its people, its rugged coastline, sailing, lobsters, steamers, good local brews and good wine. He loved music, cherished his vinyls from his college days and would drop everything to see a live performance of the Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead or any of his favorite bands. He was a die-hard Bruins and Red Sox fan and in the final month of his life was able to get to the Garden and Fenway to watch them play. Peter was a great storyteller, quick to laugh, often with a glint in his smile that reminded you the kid in Peter never really left him. A man of principle and character, Peter was a genuine good guy and is deeply missed. Very rarely does a person come along so exceptional that they truly grace the world with their presence. Peter Warren was one of those few. Peter is survived by his daughter, Betsy of Greenwich, Conn., and her mother Ann Stevens of Hanover, N.H.; partner, Julie Bennett and her sons Jake and Drew of Norwell, Mass. and Yarmouth; siblings David of London, United Kingdom, Bill and wife Jackie of Miami, Fla., Michael and wife Dana of Dover, Mass., and Ann Lockwood of Portland; together with nieces Lisa, Julia, and Rachel and nephew Andrew. His beloved black and yellow labs round out the family of those who will forever cherish their time with him. A celebration of Peter’s life will be held in the Freeport area later this summer. Details will follow. At Peter’s request no service is planned. “I see my light come shinin’ From the west down to the east Any day now, any day now I shall be released” — Bob Dylan In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cotting School in Lexington, Mass. for special needs education, or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to “Dr. Brian Wolpin pancreatic cancer research”. (https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/ brianwolpin)

Guest Book